375K fake fentanyl pills, $70K in cash, guns seized in Phoenix; 4 men arrested

Phoenix Police say they worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the investigation, which culminated on Feb. 7 when authorities served three separate search warrants in Phoenix and Avondale.

The total seizure from the search warrants yielded 375,000 fake M30 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 190 pounds of methamphetamine, 12 pounds of marijuana, three pounds of heroin, over two kilograms of powder cocaine, and one kilo of powder suspected to be fentanyl. Additionally, over $70,000 in cash was recovered, along with seven guns and five vehicles.

Four men were arrested and booked into jail in connection to the operation:

37-year-old Victor Manuel Vargas, accused of multiple drug and weapons charges

28-year-old Jake Aldaco, accused of multiple drug charges

21-year-old Damien Roman Escobar, accuse of multiple drug and weapons charges

19-year-old Carlos Manuel Munoz-Garcia, accused of one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale

"Thanks to the diligence of our officers and help from @DEAPHOENIXDiv and @marcoattorney, these drugs have been taken off the streets of Phoenix," police tweeted on Feb. 23.

