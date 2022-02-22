3 men found dead in vacant Phoenix lot, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, New River Mesa
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

3 men found dead in vacant Phoenix lot, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:19PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime scene tape article

PHOENIX - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of three men were found in a vacant lot in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of an injured person just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane and found the remains of three men "with obvious signs of trauma."

"Homicide detectives responded to the area where they spoke to witnesses and processed the extensive crime scene," Sgt. Krynsky said in a statement.

The victims' identities and cause of death are pending via the medical examiner.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO FOR Spanish.

