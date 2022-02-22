Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Shots fired during Glendale drive-by shooting narrowly miss teen: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:43AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Shots fired during Glendale drive-by shooting narrowly miss teen: police

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that nearly injured a teenager in Glendale.

Glendale Police say a black BMW drove past a group of men at Delicias Park, located near 51st and Northern Avenues, just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 and opened fire.

Several of the men in the group returned fire at the suspects before getting into a white Honda Accord and leaving the scene.

"One of the stray bullets struck a nearby home narrowly missing a 17-year-old male," Silent Witness said.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

glendale drive by suspect cars

Police say suspects in a Black BMW opened fire on a group of men who were at a Glendale park. The victims returned fire and got into a white Honda Accord.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS