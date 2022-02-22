Shots fired during Glendale drive-by shooting narrowly miss teen: police

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that nearly injured a teenager in Glendale.

Glendale Police say a black BMW drove past a group of men at Delicias Park, located near 51st and Northern Avenues, just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 and opened fire.

Several of the men in the group returned fire at the suspects before getting into a white Honda Accord and leaving the scene.

"One of the stray bullets struck a nearby home narrowly missing a 17-year-old male," Silent Witness said.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

