Shots fired during Glendale drive-by shooting narrowly miss teen: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that nearly injured a teenager in Glendale.
Glendale Police say a black BMW drove past a group of men at Delicias Park, located near 51st and Northern Avenues, just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 and opened fire.
Several of the men in the group returned fire at the suspects before getting into a white Honda Accord and leaving the scene.
"One of the stray bullets struck a nearby home narrowly missing a 17-year-old male," Silent Witness said.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Police say suspects in a Black BMW opened fire on a group of men who were at a Glendale park. The victims returned fire and got into a white Honda Accord.
