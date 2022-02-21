Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
6
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

2 teenagers hospitalized after being shot in Glendale

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 teenagers hospitalized after being shot in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Two teenagers are recovering after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Glendale.

Glendale Police say they were alerted to gunfire on Feb. 20 near 67th and Glendale Avenues by ShotSpotter, a technology the department uses that detects gunshots.

After the ShotSpotter alert, a 15-year-old boy called police reporting he had been shot by someone in a vehicle as he was walking down the street.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second teenage victim then showed up at a hospital for treatment for a bullet wound. He had also been shot near the area as the first victim.

His injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Police said both victims did not cooperate with officers on the shootings.

No additional details on the suspect were released.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP