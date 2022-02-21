2 teenagers hospitalized after being shot in Glendale

Two teenagers are recovering after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Glendale.

Glendale Police say they were alerted to gunfire on Feb. 20 near 67th and Glendale Avenues by ShotSpotter, a technology the department uses that detects gunshots.

After the ShotSpotter alert, a 15-year-old boy called police reporting he had been shot by someone in a vehicle as he was walking down the street.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second teenage victim then showed up at a hospital for treatment for a bullet wound. He had also been shot near the area as the first victim.

His injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Police said both victims did not cooperate with officers on the shootings.

No additional details on the suspect were released.

