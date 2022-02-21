2 teenagers hospitalized after being shot in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Two teenagers are recovering after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Glendale.
Glendale Police say they were alerted to gunfire on Feb. 20 near 67th and Glendale Avenues by ShotSpotter, a technology the department uses that detects gunshots.
After the ShotSpotter alert, a 15-year-old boy called police reporting he had been shot by someone in a vehicle as he was walking down the street.
The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A second teenage victim then showed up at a hospital for treatment for a bullet wound. He had also been shot near the area as the first victim.
His injuries were also non-life-threatening.
Police said both victims did not cooperate with officers on the shootings.
No additional details on the suspect were released.
