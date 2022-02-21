Expand / Collapse search
2-year-old boy in stroller hit by red-light runner in Phoenix: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8:37AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

PHOENIX - Police say a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by a driver who ran a red light Sunday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the boy was being pushed in a stroller by a family member in a crosswalk near 19th and Glendale Avenues just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 when a vehicle, described as a charcoal gray 2004-10 Nissan Altima or Maxima, ran a red light and hit the child.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported the boy to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene after the crash.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

