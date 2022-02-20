Suspect sought in early morning argument turned homicide in Phoenix

article

A 33-year-old man was killed in a Phoenix shooting on Sunday morning, the police department said, and the person responsible hasn't been caught yet.

An argument between the unknown suspect and victim, identified as Britten Singleton, happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 near Indian School Road and I-17, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

After Singleton was shot, police say he fled to 27th and Glenrosa avenues and that's where police were called for help. He died at the hospital a short time later.

"There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing," Krynsky says.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: