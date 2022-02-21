Expand / Collapse search
Search for suspect underway after he accidentally set off pepper spray at Tempe Marketplace

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 4:25PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Shoplifting suspect accidentally set off pepper spray inside Tempe Marketplace store

According to Tempe Police, police responded to Tempe Marketplace after a man accidentally set off his pepper spray as he was trying to hide stolen merchandise. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe are searching for a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed people at a shopping center in the East Valley city.

According to Tempe Police, officers responded to Tempe Marketplace at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 21 for reports of a person who was harassing people. The suspect, according to investigators, entered a craft store at the shopping center, and attempted to steal markers by hiding them in his pocket.

Investigators say the suspect had pepper spray in his pocket, and accidentally sprayed it in the store as he was hiding the markets in his pockets.

Officials said that Tempe Fire and Medical responded to the scene to assist with the HAZMAT situation. In all, five people were indirectly sprayed.

Investigators say a man dressed in all black released pepper spray on people before leaving the area. Anyone with information should call Tempe Police.

