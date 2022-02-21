Search for suspect underway after he accidentally set off pepper spray at Tempe Marketplace

Police in Tempe are searching for a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed people at a shopping center in the East Valley city.

According to Tempe Police, officers responded to Tempe Marketplace at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 21 for reports of a person who was harassing people. The suspect, according to investigators, entered a craft store at the shopping center, and attempted to steal markers by hiding them in his pocket.

Investigators say the suspect had pepper spray in his pocket, and accidentally sprayed it in the store as he was hiding the markets in his pockets.

Officials said that Tempe Fire and Medical responded to the scene to assist with the HAZMAT situation. In all, five people were indirectly sprayed.

Investigators say a man dressed in all black released pepper spray on people before leaving the area. Anyone with information should call Tempe Police.

