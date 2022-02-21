2-year-old boy in stroller hit by red-light runner in Phoenix, suspect arrested: police

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a 2-year-old boy was hit by a driver who ran a red light Sunday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the boy was being pushed in a stroller by a family member, reportedly by this uncle, in a crosswalk near 19th and Glendale Avenues just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 when a vehicle, described as a charcoal gray 2004-10 Nissan Altima or Maxima, ran a red light and hit the child.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported the boy to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene after the crash. On Tuesday, police said Davorah Jerrice Ross was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run crash.

Witness reacts to hit-and-run crash

A woman named Maigen who was working at a nearby business at the time, says she walked down the street and saw the toddler on the ground.

"The fire department came, I didn’t know what was going on at first. Then they started working on the little boy, the stroller, pieces everywhere. The uncle was upset and freaking out at the same time. They had the right of way, not the car," Maigen said.

Just seeing the aftermath of the crash brought the mother to tears.

"That’s really hard to see. I have a 2-year-old as well. So, when my kids picked me up that night, I hugged them hard and was crying in the car," Maigen said. "He probably didn’t know what he hit. The fact that he didn’t pull over – it was a child. I really hope he gets caught and he's not sleeping at this point."

