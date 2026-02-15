Scottsdale man who pulled gun on mom may have ties to Islamic extremists, prosecutors say

The Brief A Scottsdale man allegedly pointed a gun at his mother and a man and pulled the trigger, as prosecutor claim his gaming obsession may have fueled his violence. Prosecutors claim the obsession involved 60 hours of Total War per week may be linked to "Islamic extremists." The investigation continues into whether mental illness or extreme beliefs fueled the violent confrontation.



A 28-year-old Scottsdale man is accused of pointing an assault rifle at his mother and another man, before pulling the trigger.

While the gun didn't go off, there are new concerns about his alleged obsession with an online video game, and his close ties with global extremists.

What we know:

Beau Lieurance appeared bloodied and bruised before a judge this week, charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a weapon during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors raised concerns that a virtual hobby may have fueled real-world violence.

What they're saying:

Allegations surfaced that Lieurance plays the video game Total War for approximately 50 to 60 hours per week.

"There are concerns with the people that he plays with," prosecutors told the court. "They may have ties to Islamic extremists based in North Africa."

Lieurance denied the charges during the hearing, calling them "completely false."

"First of all, all the charges that have been placed on that paper are completely false," he said. "It was very obvious to any neighbor you could ask of that. It was intimidation. For three or four days, I finally became fed up. I knew that, a cousin of mine I believe was involved. I believe that certain liquid was laced in some of my drinks."

Dig deeper:

The physical aftermath of the incident was visible at Lieurance’s home, where sheets of plywood now cover the garage and windows. While Lieurance argued he was within his "legal right" to defend his portion of the house, prosecutors suggested that mental illness and extreme beliefs are at the root of the case.

"The suspect has stated that he has secret apps on his phone that he uses to communicate with individuals that he is playing Total War with," prosecutors said.

Lieurance also claimed he had gained "entitlement" to his portion of the home over the last seven years while helping an older man.

What's next:

The judge ultimately increased Lieurance’s cash bond from $50,000 to $100,000. Under the conditions of his release, he is ordered not to return to the scene of the alleged crime and to have no contact with the victims.