Street takeovers force shutdowns of Glendale, Scottsdale intersections on same night

Police departments in two cities within the Phoenix metropolitan area are investigating street takeovers that temporarily shut down intersections last weekend.

Both Scottsdale and Glendale police saw groups take over intersections on the night of Feb. 20.

The Scottsdale incident was caught on camera at 68th Street and Camelback Road on Sunday. Video showed a large group of people stopping traffic while cars performed donuts and spun out of control.

Several people were also seen running through the streets.

At some point, police said a road down the street had to be closed at the same time that night after someone shot at a car, hitting it and a home nearby. They did not say if the shooting investigation at 68th Street and Jackrabbit had a connection to the street takeover.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in that case.

Mayor David Ortega said this type of behavior should not be tolerated, and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Meanwhile, in the west Valley, a similar takeover happened near Glen Harbor and Glendale Avenue near Westgate.

Glendale police say a group forced a shutdown of the intersection and two people, ages 18 and 19, were arrested.

It is not known if the two incidents are related.

