Street takeovers force shutdowns of Glendale, Scottsdale intersections on same night

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
11
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 1:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Street takeovers force shutdowns of Glendale, Scottsdale intersections on same night

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Street takeovers reported in Scottsdale, Glendale

PHOENIX - Police departments in two cities within the Phoenix metropolitan area are investigating street takeovers that temporarily shut down intersections last weekend.

Both Scottsdale and Glendale police saw groups take over intersections on the night of Feb. 20.

The Scottsdale incident was caught on camera at 68th Street and Camelback Road on Sunday. Video showed a large group of people stopping traffic while cars performed donuts and spun out of control.

Several people were also seen running through the streets. 

At some point, police said a road down the street had to be closed at the same time that night after someone shot at a car, hitting it and a home nearby. They did not say if the shooting investigation at 68th Street and Jackrabbit had a connection to the street takeover.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in that case.

Mayor David Ortega said this type of behavior should not be tolerated, and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Meanwhile, in the west Valley, a similar takeover happened near Glen Harbor and Glendale Avenue near Westgate.

Glendale police say a group forced a shutdown of the intersection and two people, ages 18 and 19, were arrested.

It is not known if the two incidents are related.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 