Arizona storm expected to bring rain, wind, snow and dangerous driving conditions

Cities across Arizona are feeling strong wind gusts as a storm is headed our way, which is expected to bring wet and snowy weather on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is warning drivers to reconsider traveling up north, but if you can't postpone your trip, bring a winter driving kit. Items in the kit include, ADOT says, "packing plenty of warm clothes and an emergency kit that includes things like a fully charged cell phone, blankets, food and water, medications you need and even kitty litter or sand in case you get stuck in the snow."

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of northern Arizona, warning there will be widespread snowfall Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning.

In the Phoenix area, the National Weather Service says we might feel thunder and see lightning during the storm. Along with the wet weather, NWS says there's a 10% change for graupel which could make roads slick to drive on.

"Graupel are soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature below 32°F) freeze onto a snow crystal, a process called timing," says the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Click here for all FOX 10 weather alerts.

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

As weather develops, we will continue to update this story.

Rain totals, so far

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: