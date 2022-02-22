Arizona storm expected to bring rain, wind, snow and dangerous driving conditions

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, New River Mesa
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Arizona storm expected to bring rain, wind, snow and dangerous driving conditions

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Noon Weather Forecast - 2/22/22

PHOENIX - Cities across Arizona are feeling strong wind gusts as a storm is headed our way, which is expected to bring wet and snowy weather on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is warning drivers to reconsider traveling up north, but if you can't postpone your trip, bring a winter driving kit. Items in the kit include, ADOT says, "packing plenty of warm clothes and an emergency kit that includes things like a fully charged cell phone, blankets, food and water, medications you need and even kitty litter or sand in case you get stuck in the snow."

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of northern Arizona, warning there will be widespread snowfall Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning.

In the Phoenix area, the National Weather Service says we might feel thunder and see lightning during the storm. Along with the wet weather, NWS says there's a 10% change for graupel which could make roads slick to drive on.

"Graupel are soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature below 32°F) freeze onto a snow crystal, a process called timing," says the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

As weather develops, we will continue to update this story.


 

Rain totals, so far


 

Destructive dust devil blows through Bullhead City, Arizona

A dust devil blew through Bullhead City, Arizona on Monday, causing some destruction in its path. We're expecting a winter storm to roll across the state soon, and the gusts are just a precursor of what's to come. Video credit: Bullhead & Laughlin News Live

Here's a look at snowy winter weather in Flagstaff causing difficult road conditions

We're seeing more winter weather in the high country and snow causing problems on the roads. Drivers have seen slippery conditions along I-17, I-40 and 89A. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman was in Flagstaff for the fresh snowfall.

