Video captures dust devil that left a trail of damage in Bullhead City

By Jessica Johnson and Kenneth Wong
Destructive dust devil blows through Bullhead City, Arizona

A dust devil blew through Bullhead City, Arizona on Monday, causing some destruction in its path. We're expecting a winter storm to roll across the state soon, and the gusts are just a precursor of what's to come. Video credit: Bullhead & Laughlin News Live

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A video taken in northwestern Arizona shows the damage that was caused by a powerful dust devil.

The video was taken in the Bullhead city area, and shows the dust devil moving through a portion of the city, damaging several buildings and downing powerlines. The dust devil was seen living a portion of a building up into the air, as well as flinging debris into surrounding areas.

Parts of Arizona saw windier conditions on Feb. 21, and the state is expected to see some stormy conditions this week, with rain and snow possible in some areas, and temperatures dropping to 55F on Feb. 23. Temperatures, however, are expected to warm back up by next week.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

