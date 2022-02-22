Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix after crash with pickup truck, police say

article

A 39-year-old man died after a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup truck on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Phoenix, the police department said.

At around 3 p.m., the driver of the truck was making a turn onto 22nd Place from Southern Avenue when the victim, Franco Vargas, crashed into the truck, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

Vargas died from his injuries at the hospital.

"All parties remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected in this incident," Cole said.

