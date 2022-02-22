Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
7
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, New River Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami

Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix after crash with pickup truck, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A 39-year-old man died after a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup truck on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Phoenix, the police department said.

At around 3 p.m., the driver of the truck was making a turn onto 22nd Place from Southern Avenue when the victim, Franco Vargas, crashed into the truck, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

Vargas died from his injuries at the hospital.

"All parties remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected in this incident," Cole said.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: