Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, New River Mesa
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami

Arizona woman kills her dad because of childhood abuse, police say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 8:24PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Gloria Reyes article

Gloria Reyes

PHOENIX - Court documents show police in Phoenix have arrested a homeless woman for allegedly shooting and killing her own father.

The suspect, identified in court documents as Gloria Loreal Reyes, was arrested on the morning of Feb. 21. According to investigators, the 33-year-old was arrested after officers responded to a home following an emergency call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Reyes' father inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reyes' father, who was not identified in the court documents, was declared dead at the scene, according to investigators.

According to the documents, officers made contact with Reyes at the scene, where she admitted to shooting the victim. Witnesses and family members also heard multiple gunshots, and then saw Reyes standing over the victim with the weapon. Another witness also saw Reyes exiting her car with the weapon, and heard her yell "I am here to take his life."

During an interview, police officials say Reyes admitted once again to shooting her father.

"[Reyes] made allegations that her father sexually abused her when she was a child, and stated she killed a monster," read a portion of the court documents. "[Reyes] stated she had never reported the past sexual abuse."

Reyes, according to investigators, also said she called 911 after the shooting, and admitted to the operator that she intentionally shot her father. According to court documents, Reyes is accused of murder, burglary, and discharging a firearm in city limits. A judge has set a bond of $1 million for Reyes.

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app