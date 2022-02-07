Police shooting in west Phoenix ends with man's death, officials say
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting near 30th Avenue and Coronado in Phoenix.
According to police officials on scene, the incident began to unfold at around 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 7, when an adult woman was stabbed. Officers who responded to the scene saw a male with a sharp object in his hand. The man did not comply with officers' commands to put down the sharp object, which led to the shooting.
The suspect, according to police, was taken to the hospital following the shooting, where he subsequently died.
In earlier statements, police officials say no officers were injured.
More Arizona crime news
- Security guard shoots, kills attempted robbery suspect at Avondale truck stop; 1 critically injured
- Man injured after drive-by shooting in Goodyear; 3 arrested
- Deadly shooting reported in Old Town Scottsdale
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.