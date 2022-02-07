Police shooting in west Phoenix ends with man's death, officials say

article

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting near 30th Avenue and Coronado in Phoenix.

According to police officials on scene, the incident began to unfold at around 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 7, when an adult woman was stabbed. Officers who responded to the scene saw a male with a sharp object in his hand. The man did not comply with officers' commands to put down the sharp object, which led to the shooting.

The suspect, according to police, was taken to the hospital following the shooting, where he subsequently died.

In earlier statements, police officials say no officers were injured.

