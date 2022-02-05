Man injured after drive-by shooting in Goodyear; 3 arrested

Three people have been taken into custody after a driver was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Goodyear on Friday, police said.

Police responded to reports of a drive-by at around 4:30 p.n. on Feb. 4 near Canyon Trails Boulevard and Yuma Road.

A man was shot while inside his sedan and crashed his car in the area, according to Goodyear Police. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers found a green Dodge Charger about two miles away near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road. There, they took three suspects into custody.

Their identities were not released, and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.

