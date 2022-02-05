3 bodies found inside El Mirage home; homicide investigation underway
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - El Mirage police are investigating after three people were found dead in a home during a welfare check on Friday.
Police say they visited a home near Cactus Road and Dysart on Feb. 4. When they arrived, they found three bodies inside.
No identities were released, and the incident is being investigated as a "probable homicide."
Officials say there is no threat to the community, and "no known suspects are outstanding."
No other information was released.
