3 bodies found inside El Mirage home; homicide investigation underway

article

El Mirage police are investigating after three people were found dead in a home during a welfare check on Friday.

Police say they visited a home near Cactus Road and Dysart on Feb. 4. When they arrived, they found three bodies inside.

No identities were released, and the incident is being investigated as a "probable homicide."

Officials say there is no threat to the community, and "no known suspects are outstanding."

No other information was released.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







