Deadly shooting reported in Old Town Scottsdale

Scottsdale police are investigating after a person was found with fatal injuries near Camelback and Hayden roads overnight on Saturday.

An initial investigation revealed that a person had been discovered by first responders with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries.

No victim information was released, and police say they have "very limited suspect information."

Camelback Road is closed between Hayden and Miller while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 480-312-TIPS or Silent Witness.

