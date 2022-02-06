1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Avondale truck stop

article

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting broke out at an Avondale truck stop early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at the Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 10 and 99th Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds, and both were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims did not survive his injuries, and the other is critical condition, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police did not say if any arrests were made.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.





