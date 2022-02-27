Phoenix juveniles badly injured after high-speed pursuit crash in Cochise County, sheriff's office says

article

Three juveniles from Phoenix were badly injured in a high-speed pursuit crash in Cochise County Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office says.

It all began around 3:40 p.m. when the juveniles reportedly refused to pull over for officers from the Sierra Vista Police Department. "The red in color vehicle continued traveling through the Sierra Vista Estates area at a high rate of speed in an obvious attempt to elude law enforcement," says Carol Capas with the sheriff's office.

The driver turned on Ramsey Canyon Road and officers planned to stop them at an intersection near Highway 92 they knew was closed, but where the driver was headed.

"The suspect vehicle turned around on Ramsey Canyon and headed back down towards Highway 92, crossing Highway 92 onto Ramsey Road before striking an innocent driver and the suspect vehicle rolling. The vehicle struck by the suspect received serious damage, but the driver was reportedly not injured," Capas said.

Authorities say there were three juveniles in the car and are from the Phoenix area. One of the juveniles was ejected from the car when it rolled over and the two others were extricated from the car.

"All subjects were airlifted, two to Canyon Vista Medical Center and one to a Tucson hospital. All injuries appear to be serious at this time," Capas added.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

