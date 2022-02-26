Woman wanted for stealing from north Phoenix Circle K multiple times while in disguise

A woman is wanted for stealing from the same convenience store in north Phoenix multiple times while disguising herself in different wigs, according to police.

Police say she stole items from behind the counter at a Circle K at 40th Street and Union Hills Drive on three different days last year: Oct. 7, Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

Surveillance video shows the woman wearing different wigs while stealing the same item from a liquor cabinet.

Silent Witness described the suspect as a woman with two tattoos on her back and one on the back of her left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The suspect disguised herself to steal from the same Circle K multiple times, according to silent Witness.

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: