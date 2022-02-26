Man found dead inside his Phoenix home with 'obvious signs of trauma'

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside his Phoenix home on Friday night.

The case began after officers responded to a shooting call at a residence near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Police say they found 64-year-old Jimmie Montgomery inside the house dead with "obvious signs of trauma."

Neighbors in the area told officers that they had not seen or heard from Montgomery for several days before the reported shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

