Arizona man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say an Arizona man will spend time in prison, after a jury convicted him of threatening to kill or harm U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement released on Feb. 25, officials say 77-year-old Steven Arthur Martis of Bullhead City was sentenced by U.S. Judge Diane J,. Humetewa to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Officials said Martis made the threats on Jan. 17, 2021. He called Speaker Pelosi's Washington District Office from his home, and left two voicemail.

"In his first voicemail, Martis threatened, ‘I’m coming to kill you…’ Martis followed up with a second voicemail, in which he advised, "You’re dead…" Martis made these two calls after the Federal Bureau of Investigation had approached him and warned him about making similar calls in the past," officials wrote, in the statement.

A jury convicted Martis of a count of communicating an interstate threat on Nov. 18, 2021, according to officials.

