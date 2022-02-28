Catalytic converter theft crime spree: 3 men arrested in Chandler, police say

article

Three men were arrested in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Chandler, police said.

According to Chandler Police, officers responded to Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard on Feb. 22 after a person said they interrupted three suspects from stealing a catalytic converter from his vehicle. During the attempted theft, the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the victim before leaving the area in a black BMW.

Police located the BMW on Chandler Boulevard and tried to pull it over, but the BMW did not stop.

The suspects then abandoned the BMW in a commercial parking lot near Gilbert Road and Chandler Boulevard.

"With the description from the victim, police searched local businesses and located and arrested the three suspects," police said in a news release. The suspects were identified as Robert Canez, Jesus Banuelos, and Tevon Kroncke.

Ten catalytic converters, a gun, and a battery-operated saw were found inside the BMW, police said.

"Chandler Police connected Canez, Banuelos, and Kroncke to two other catalytic converter thefts that occurred on February 27, 2022, within the City of Chandler," police said. "Chandler Police continue to investigate Canez, Banuelos, and Kroncke for multiple catalytic converter thefts in the City of Chandler and around the Valley."

All three suspects were booked into jail and are accused of armed robbery and burglary. Banuelos is also accused of multiple drug charges after police said he had fentanyl in his possession upon his arrest.

Police say they have arrested 9 suspects in connection to catalytic converter thefts over the past 30 days.

