Police need help identifying man found dead in Phoenix

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in Phoenix late last year.

According to police, the man was found dead near 19th Avenue and Rose Lane on Dec. 24, 2021.

The victim is described as a 17-to-20-year-old Black or Middle Eastern man with a scar on his chest. When he was found, he was wearing a Nike tank top, gray shorts, and blue and gold Nike shoes.

Phoenix Police released a sketch of the victim Wednesday, showing what he may have looked like.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-534-2121 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.