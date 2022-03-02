2 winning $50K Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

A $73 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on March 2, but if you played earlier this week in Arizona, you may want to check your ticket.

Officials say one $50,000 ticket was sold at a Shell Food Mart in Mesa, located at 2737 N. Power Road. The second winning ticket was sold at Speedway in Marana, located at 12030 N. Dove Mountain Boulevard.

The winning tickets matched four out of five white numbers and the red Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, and a Powerball of 19.

