Phoenix man stole catalytic converters from Utah airport parking lot, police say

A Phoenix man is facing nearly a dozen charges for attempting to steal catalytic converters from cars at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police say 29-year-old Ryan Ogburn cut the converters out of several vehicles parked in the airport's economy lot.

Salt Lake City police say they received five reports of converter thefts on Jan. 30. Investigators identified the rental car used in the thefts and were able to link it to the 29-year-old.

Ogburn faces 10 charges, including theft and criminal mischief. He is in custody at an Arizona jail, where he has been accused of similar crimes.

Ryan Ogburn

