Multi-vehicle deadly crash closes Grand Avenue in Glendale

A multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead closed Grand Avenue in both directions near Myrtle Avenue in Glendale on March 2.

Glendale Police confirmed one person was killed in the crash. Police said earlier that a motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

