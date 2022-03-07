Suspect shot by officers following domestic-violence incident in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say a suspect has life-threatening injuries after being shot by police following a domestic-violence incident in Peoria.
According to police, the shooting happened during the late-night hours of March 6 near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
No officers were hurt.
Roads in the area are restricted.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
