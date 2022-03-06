Suspect who killed Phoenix teen in 2007 still on the loose as police ask for public's help

article

The person responsible for shooting and killing a Phoenix teenager in 2007 still hasn't been found 15 years later and Phoenix Police are asking for the public's help to piece together who may have done this.

In a March 2022 tweet, the department says Anthony Sanchez, 15, was killed on Jan. 12, 2007, by an unknown suspect near 8th Street and Broadway Road just before 10 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver or grey SUV or truck. There isn't a description of the suspect.

No more information about the incident was made available.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

