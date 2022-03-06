Vandals cause 'extensive damage' to Mystery Castle near South Mountain; suspects wanted

article

Phoenix police are looking for answers after Mystery Castle, which sits at the base of South Mountain, was vandalized overnight.

Photos shared by the Phoenix Police Department's Twitter account showed broken windows and items scattered inside and outside the historic landmark, which is located near 7th Street and Dobbins.

The castle, an iconic Phoenix landmark that dates back to the 1930s, received an "extensive" amount of damage, police said.

The Mystery Castle Foundation told FOX 10 that items had also been stolen from the tourist attraction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

