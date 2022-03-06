Phoenix police surprise kids throwing rocks with new sports equipment

Phoenix police officers decided to surprise some kids with gifts after they reportedly were caught throwing rocks.

Police from the Desert Horizon Precinct in north Phoenix were called and found that the children hadn't caused any damage.

"They learned the kids had no sports equipment to play with," police said in a tweet on March 5.

Officers say they reached out to Angels on Patrol, a group founded by police that supports the community.

The group donated sports equipment for the kids to play with, and police surprised them with the generous gesture.

