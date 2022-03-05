Expand / Collapse search

Arizona firm offers 1M donated bullets to Ukrainian military

By Associated Press
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona-based ammunition company is offering to donate 1 million bullets to Ukraine’s military amid Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor.

CEO Fred Wagenhals of AMMO Inc. cited his support for freedom and democracy as motivation for the offer and said it is a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal for international assistance for his nation.

There was no immediate indication whether the U.S. government will approve the proposed export of the ammunition, which has a retail of about $700,000, reports say.

In a statement, Wagenhals said "events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom."

