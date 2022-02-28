Both Shell and BP announced they are pulling out of Russia, as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll on the country's economy, which is heavily dependent on foreign investments in its energy industry. “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression," Shell's CEO said. “Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot — and we will not — stand by."

9 hours ago