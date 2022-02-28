Arizona company now making tactical gear to provide protection for Ukraine fighters
A Peoria company that makes tactical gear for the military and law enforcement is helping to provide protection for Ukrainian fighters. As war rages on in Ukraine, TYR Tactical in is sending bullet proof vests and other tactical equipment to the war-torn area. The owner, Jason Beck, is working with various organizations around the world to provide the equipment, making sure it gets where it needs to go.

Harley-Davidson suspends Russia shipments

Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday, March 1 that it has “suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country,” a statement from the company says of the invasion on Ukraine.

Shell, BP pull out of energy investments in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Both Shell and BP announced they are pulling out of Russia, as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll on the country's economy, which is heavily dependent on foreign investments in its energy industry. “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression," Shell's CEO said. “Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot — and we will not — stand by."

Pearland woman trying to adopt children from Ukraine

With the rise in violence as Russia attacks Ukraine, children with no parents are caught in the middle. There is a desperate effort to get them out of the war zone by those who want to adopt the orphans fighting for their life.