Arizona company now making tactical gear to provide protection for Ukraine fighters
A Peoria company that makes tactical gear for the military and law enforcement is helping to provide protection for Ukrainian fighters. As war rages on in Ukraine, TYR Tactical in is sending bullet proof vests and other tactical equipment to the war-torn area. The owner, Jason Beck, is working with various organizations around the world to provide the equipment, making sure it gets where it needs to go.
Ukrainian woman living in Arizona makes harrowing journey back after visiting her war-torn country
An Arizona woman was visiting family in Ukraine and has been desperately trying to come home. Now on March 1, she's finally arriving back in Phoenix.
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?: How this comedian became a wartime president
He portrayed a high school teacher fed up with politicians who accidentally becomes president. Fast forward a few years, and Zelenskyy is the president for real — and his role is as an unlikely hero to many around the world.
What should you do in case of a nuclear explosion? U.S. government updates guidance
Friday, the official Ready.gov website updated its guidance about what to do in the case of a nuclear blast. It was not immediately clear if the update was tied to anything specific with the Russia-Ukraine conflict or just coincidental.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help UNICEF, Project HOPE, and GlobalGiving
As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.
State of the Union: Biden to hold annual address as world focuses on Russia-Ukraine crisis
The president will address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian convoy nears Kyiv on day 6 of assault
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its sixth day, with Russian forces stepping up their attacks on several cities.
Ukrainian cemetery headstones damaged in Maryland; reward offered for tips leading to arrest
While a Ukrainian community in Maryland watched the horror unfolding in their home country, worrying about their family members still there, vandals broke into their church cemetery and damaged dozens of headstones.
Harley-Davidson suspends Russia shipments
Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday, March 1 that it has “suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country,” a statement from the company says of the invasion on Ukraine.
Molotov cocktails on the menu: Ukrainian brewery switches from beer to bombs amid Russian invasion
A brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, is mixing up Molotov cocktails instead of beer amid Russia's military assault on the country.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's powerful speech moves translator to tears
A German interpreter responsible for translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on live TV Saturday evening was so moved by its contents that she abruptly stopped before she broke down into tears, she said.
Beer prices may increase due to Ukraine invasion
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused many people to boycott Russian vodka, the conflict may also have an impact on beer drinkers as well.
Shell, BP pull out of energy investments in Russia over Ukraine invasion
Both Shell and BP announced they are pulling out of Russia, as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to take its toll on the country's economy, which is heavily dependent on foreign investments in its energy industry. “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression," Shell's CEO said. “Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot — and we will not — stand by."
Ukraine-Russia war: CCTV shows missile strike on government building in Kharkiv
Video appearing to show a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian government building has been released by Ukrainian officials. A child is believed to be among those injured by the explosion.
Georgia bar pours out all Russian vodka following invasion of Ukraine
Ellen Thompson owns Doc's Food & Spirits in Smyrna. She changed the outside sign to the colors of Ukraine and the wrods "Stand with Ukraine". She also poured all the Russian vodka in the bar down the drain and vowed not to buy any more.
Boycotting vodka: Here's what you should know as businesses dump the alcohol amid the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, some businesses and bars in the U.S. are showing support for Ukraine by either stopping the sale of Russian vodka, or dumping out their vodka entirely. Here's what you should know about this symbolic act.
Ukrainian man in Georgia unable to return home as his family flees from Russian attacks
Yaroslav Malko’s trip to the US was only supposed to last a couple of weeks. He was scheduled to a head back home on Saturday.
Pearland woman trying to adopt children from Ukraine
With the rise in violence as Russia attacks Ukraine, children with no parents are caught in the middle. There is a desperate effort to get them out of the war zone by those who want to adopt the orphans fighting for their life.
Houston police officer reflects on training he provided to troops in Ukraine
Through a program with the United States Department of Justice, Upton has visited Ukraine several times since 2016 to teach the country’s new police officers.
Russia-Ukraine war disinformation spreading online as experts say to seek credible sources
Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms are battling to remove Russian disinformation accounts targeting Ukrainians, and experts at Arizona State say it's something they're watching closely.