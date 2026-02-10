PD: Queen Creek police shoot, kill armed hit-and-run suspect

The Brief Queen Creek police shot and killed an armed hit-and-run suspect Tuesday night near Queen Creek and Meridian roads following a search conducted with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident, which is now being investigated by the East Valley Critical Response Team.



The Queen Creek Police Department says a suspect was shot and killed by officers on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Before the Feb. 10 shooting near Queen Creek and Meridian roads, the department warned the public to stay inside and lock their doors as it helped the Pinal County Sheriff's Office find an armed hit-and-run suspect.

For unknown reasons, the suspect was eventually shot and was declared dead at the scene. QCPD says one of its officers sustained minor injuries, but didn't say how.

"The East Valley Critical Response Team is responding to handle the officer-involved shooting," the department said. "There is no further threat to the community."

What we don't know:

The suspect in this case hasn't been identified.

Police didn't give any more information about the hit-and-run the suspect was reportedly involved in.

Map of the area where the shooting happened