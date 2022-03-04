Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian students at Arizona State University worry about their homeland amid invasion

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue, students of Arizona State University who are from Ukraine say they don't know when they are going to be able to get home, or if they will have a home to go back to.

"There are bombings and missiles and Russians attack from all over the place," said Olena Tanchyk. "A lot of people are in bomb shelters, without water, electricity."

"My heart is bleeding, and it is bleeding for every person here or there," said Valeriia Starosek. "We are all affected."

Tanchyk said she has not heard from her in-laws in days, and her last call with her parents in Mariupol was interrupted by sirens.

"You can't even imagine that. They don't want anybody to imagine that," said Tanchyk. "To feel that and experience that when you're talking to your parents, and the next second, you drop the phone call, you can hear the siren and they say we have to run."

Starosek said her parents had to flee the war-torn Kyiv, in order to take Refuge in Lviv.

"They left their home. I don't believe they're gonna see that apartment again. It is extremely heartbreaking to hear a mother say I am scared," said Starosek. "I don't know if we're gonna have a future."

Both Starosek and Tanchyk agree one thing is for sure: they will not up give hope.

"We want this war to be over, so that our people and our land stay Ukraine -- that is important for us – and make sure that every Ukrainian fight until the end, and we will not surrender," said Tanchyk. "We will not give up."

ASU officials say the university has several dozen international students from Ukraine, and that the school's International Students and Scholars Center has reached out to them on an individual basis to see if they need additional support.

