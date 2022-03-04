Russian invasion of Ukraine: Arizona family doing what they can to help family trapped back home

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, members of a Ukrainian family living in Arizona City are doing everything they can to help their loved ones still stuck in the war-torn country.

The majority of Konstantin Lukashevich‘s family is in Zaporizhzhia, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant that was shelled by Russian forces on March 3, and captured on March 4.

"They’re worried for their lives," said Konstantin, who is a Ukrainian citizen.

Konstantin's brother, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins are all in Ukraine.

"I was able to get in contact with almost everybody today, with the exception of my niece, who is in Kyiv with her husband. They’re in a bomb shelter there," said Konstantin.

Konstantin's family members are running low on food and water, and they have been in an underground bomb shelter for more than a week.

Meanwhile, Konstantin's sister,has been facing her own struggles as Russian forces continue to move in.

"Last night, when she called me, she was just saying her goodbyes, saying ‘this is it. Nothing is going to stop. Nowhere is going to be safe,’" said Konstantin.

Konstantin and his wife, Melissa, are raising money through a GoFundMe, but they are at a crossroads of what to do: go through Poland themselves to help their family evacuate, or send the money, and hope their family members can evacuate.

"I’m always going to have that internal battle of yearning to want to go to try to help them, but then also, the reasonable part of it is would I even be able to make a difference, or make it to where they’re at?" said Konstintin.

Melissa, meanwhile, wants to bring their family to the United States, and hopes the American government will allow them to live as refugees.

"Right now, it’s so hard, and we shed a lot of tears when we talk to them and listen to the fear in their voices," said Melissa. "His sister last night sent me a message, and it said ‘SOS. Help.’"

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Ukraine Relief Fund - Vladimir Savchuk Ministries

https://pastorvlad.org/ukraine/

Continuing Coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Related Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app