Ukrainian woman in Arizona keeping in touch with church back home as they house refugees from Russian invasion

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, a Ukrainian woman in the Phoenix area is staying in close contact with ger family, friends, and her church back home, and she is showing us what it was like at her church, as they care for hundreds of refugees a day.

These days, Oksana Harko sits at home, making calls and staying in contact with her loved ones, trying to make a plan on how she can help, from thousands of miles away.

"Like, all the time, all the days, all the calls, coordinating what we need to do, where we need to come, and how we can unite our forces," said Harko.

Harko is learning about the latest developments, during FaceTime calls with family and friends at her hometown, which is located about 100 miles west of Kyiv.

"The city, it is calm. We never had bombs directly in the city," said Harko. "I cry a lot. I am nervous all the time. I am counting days. I forgot it was Thursday."

Harko is also staying in close contact with the pastor of her church, as the church takes care of those who are fleeing the capital every single day.

"Just their single church has a turnaround of 200 people per day, but all the churches in the town are full," said Harko.

The church's pastor gave us a tour of the church, revealing how it has been transformed into a large shelter. While they house everyone, church members are also making plans, as they get supplies to soldiers, feed people in the city, and help evacuate others.

"They are coordinating buses and cars to bring people to the Polish border," said Harko.

As Harko sits from afar, making sure their messages are heard, she prays more will be done, in order to help her family there.

"This is not just a Ukrainian war," said Harko. "You can't help us and still continue to buy oil from Russia and giving Russia money."

Harko says currently, it is almost impossible to get packages out to Ukraine. She is continuing to meet with the Ukrainian community in the Phoenix area to plan on how to help refugees, and make plans for when or if they arrive here.

