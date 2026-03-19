Seen on TV: March 19
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Thursday, March 19, 2026
Dr. Kiranjit Khalsa MD
- Premier Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- 15255 N. 40th St., STE 127
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
- https://www.premierallergyaz.com
Arizona Wallet app
Leah Pruett
The Henry
- 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Bldg. 27
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- https://www.thehenryrestaurant.com
ASU Surplus Store
- 734 W. Alameda Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- https://cfo.asu.edu/surplus
Scottsdale Art Week
- Through March 22
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- North Hall
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://scottsdaleartweek.com
Smile 333
- 1231 E. Northern Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
- 480-306-6599
- Appointments required for rug tufting
- https://smile333.com