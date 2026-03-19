Seen on TV: March 19

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Thursday, March 19, 2026

Dr. Kiranjit Khalsa MD

Premier Allergy Asthma & Immunology

15255 N. 40th St., STE 127

Phoenix, AZ 85032

https://www.premierallergyaz.com

Arizona Wallet app

Leah Pruett

The Henry

7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Bldg. 27

Phoenix, AZ 85054

https://www.thehenryrestaurant.com

ASU Surplus Store

734 W. Alameda Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85282

https://cfo.asu.edu/surplus

Scottsdale Art Week

Through March 22

WestWorld of Scottsdale

North Hall

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://scottsdaleartweek.com

Smile 333

1231 E. Northern Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85020

480-306-6599

Appointments required for rug tufting

https://smile333.com

Live-streaming video