Boater finds missing Arizona man's body in Roosevelt Lake

article

The Brief A 37-year-old Tucson man, Ruperto Cervantes, drowned in Roosevelt Lake on Aug. 2 after jumping off a boat to cool down. Cervantes began struggling shortly after entering the water, went underwater, and did not resurface near the north side of the lake across from Cholla Bay. Rescue crews from several agencies searched for days until a boater discovered his body on Aug. 6.



A 37-year-old Tucson man's body was found in Roosevelt Lake after he went missing in the water on Aug. 2, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said.

The backstory:

Ruperto Cervantes, 37, of Tucson, was at the lake when he reportedly jumped off a boat to cool down. At around 6:52 p.m., the sheriff's office got word about him possibly drowning on the north side of the lake across from Cholla Bay.

"According to a witness, he began struggling shortly after entering the water, submerged, and did not resurface. The possible drowning site was marked and secured; search operations were suspended for the night," the sheriff's office said.

For days, several agencies came together to search for Cervantes, and on Aug. 6, a boater at the lake found him.

What they're saying:

"Sheriff Shepherd extends his sincere appreciation to Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, BORSTAR, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the citizen who assisted in locating the victim," the sheriff's office said. "He also offers his condolences to the family and friends of Ruperto Cervantes during this difficult time."

Map of where Roosevelt Lake is