Arizona Governor candidates’ running mates could influence election outcome, future leadership

The Brief Lieutenant governor picks could shape Arizona governor’s race and future administrations, political analysts say. A new AARP poll shows Gov. Hobbs holding a 52% to 44% lead over Republican candidate Biggs. For the first time in Arizona history, candidates for governor will campaign as a ticket with a lieutenant governor.



As Arizona's race for governor intensifies, attention is turning to the candidates' choices for lieutenant governor, with political analysts saying the selections could influence both the election and future administrations.

What we know:

A new AARP poll released Thursday shows Gov. Katie Hobbs leading Republican challenger Rep. Andy Biggs 52% to 44%.

The poll comes as both campaigns complete their tickets. Biggs has selected former state Sen. and Buckeye dairy farmer Sine Kerr as his running mate, while The New York Times reports Hobbs is expected to choose former Republican and former Mesa Mayor John Giles for lieutenant governor.

RELATED: Hobbs leads Biggs in AARP-commissioned poll on Arizona governor's race

Reports say Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to choose John Giles as her running mate, while Rep. Andy Biggs has tapped Sine Kerr for lieutenant governor. Analysts say these strategic picks could help draw in independents and rural voters.

What they're saying:

Douglas Cole, chief operating officer of HighGround Inc., a political consulting firm, said choosing a running mate is about avoiding a political misstep.

"Rule number one, and it’s kind of the only rule, your choice should do no harm," Cole said.

Political consultants say each candidate's selection reflects a different electoral strategy.

Stan Barnes, founder of Copper State Consulting, said Kerr's background could help Biggs appeal to rural voters.

"Sine Kerr, she is not an East Valley girl; she’s a rural Buckeye person," Barnes said. "And you never know, but the rural vote in Arizona, which is not the largest part of the vote, could actually turn the election one way or the other."

Cole said Hobbs' reported selection of Giles could appeal to independent voters.

"In order to win this race, you’ve got to bring over independents," Cole said. "And if, indeed, Governor Hobbs has picked John Giles, he is a registered independent, a former Republican. That’s attractive on paper."

Dig deeper:

The election also marks the first time in Arizona history that candidates for governor will campaign as a ticket with their choice for lieutenant governor.

How much influence the lieutenant governor ultimately has will depend on the governor, a dynamic that could shape future administrations.

Pollsters say the candidate at the top of the ticket remains the biggest factor in voters' decisions, but a running mate can help energize key voting blocs and reinforce campaign messaging.

Mike Noble, founder of Noble Predictive Insights, said the selections could have a modest electoral impact.

"It has the potential to slightly move the needle, but it’s more from a messaging framing standpoint," Noble said. "Clearly, Biggs chose someone that would help him shore up that moderate Republican base of his. Hobbs, on the other hand, is playing right for those independents in the middle."

Beyond the campaign, analysts say the lieutenant governor role could carry long-term political significance. In addition to serving as an ally in office, the position could provide a pathway to a future run for governor.

"It makes it better for them, like political leverage, to maybe push their party along or hand the baton," Noble said. "I think it gives whoever wins on either side a lot more political clout and more leverage in that political power structure in Arizona."