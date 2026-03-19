Bomb threats cancel classes at West Valley schools; Chuck Norris hospitalized | Morning News Brief

Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, New River Mesa, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert