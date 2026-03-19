Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country
2
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, New River Mesa, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert

Bomb threats cancel classes at West Valley schools; Chuck Norris hospitalized | Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 19, 2026 10:50am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From threats that prompted West Valley schools to cancel classes for the day to why there is a marijuana recall in Arizona, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 19.

1. Bomb threats prompt West Valley school cancellations

Featured

Classes canceled at 2 West Valley high schools following bomb threat: Buckeye PD
article

Classes canceled at 2 West Valley high schools following bomb threat: Buckeye PD

Buckeye Police say two high schools in the West Valley have canceled classes as a result of reported bomb threats.

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 47 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 47 latest updates

We are now on Day 47 of the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home.

3. Chuck Norris hospitalized

Featured

Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii after medical emergency: Report
article

Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii after medical emergency: Report

Actor Chuck Norris has been hospitalized following a medical emergency in Hawaii, according to reports. Here's what to know.

4. Partial govt shutdown affecting TSA officers at Sky Harbor

Featured

800 Sky Harbor TSA officers without pay during partial government shutdown
article

800 Sky Harbor TSA officers without pay during partial government shutdown

A partial government shutdown has left approximately 800 TSA officers at Sky Harbor International Airport working without pay for over a month, causing severe financial strain and low morale.

5. AZDHS announces marijuana recall

Featured

Marijuana: AZDHS announces voluntary recall amid contamination worries
article

Marijuana: AZDHS announces voluntary recall amid contamination worries

Arizona health officials say there is a voluntary recall of a marijuana product amid worries it could be contaminated by a fungus.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/19/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/19/26

Let's not mince words: We are going to be dealing with triple-digit temperatures for some time.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews