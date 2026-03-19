Bomb threats cancel classes at West Valley schools; Chuck Norris hospitalized | Morning News Brief

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From threats that prompted West Valley schools to cancel classes for the day to why there is a marijuana recall in Arizona, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 19.

1. Bomb threats prompt West Valley school cancellations

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2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Chuck Norris hospitalized

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4. Partial govt shutdown affecting TSA officers at Sky Harbor

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5. AZDHS announces marijuana recall

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