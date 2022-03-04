Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 11:15 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Russia-Ukraine war: Scottsdale ammo company to send 1M bullets to Ukrainian soldiers

By
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
FOX 10 Phoenix

Scottsdale ammo company to send 1M bullets to Ukrainian soldiers

Fred Wagenhals, CEO of Ammo Inc., which is headquartered in Scottsdale, has pledged one million bullets for Ukrainian soldiers amid the war with Russia. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale ammunition company is pledging to send one million bullets to Ukraine after the nation's president made a plea for more supplies earlier this week.

One of the bullets they make are called 762s - exactly what Ukrainian soldiers need to fight the Russian army.

AMMO, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, and their warehouse is in Wisconsin. That's where they mass produce innovate ammunition and weapon components.

The CEO, Fred Wagenhals, reportedly made the pledge after being contacted by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress to help out. 

"I think we should donate," Wagenhals said in a conversation with another executive. "He said, ‘How much? I said, ’How about a half million?' He said, ‘How about 1 million?’ And I said, ‘OK, a million.’"

The CEO says he has a private plane ready and waiting. All he needs is the green light from the government, and the bullets can be there in a couple of days.

This started after the Ukrainian president was offered a flight out of the country, but responded with, "I need ammunition, not a ride."

There had not been any word yet if the government will approve the shipment. The street value of one million of their bullets is right around $700,000.

Continued coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: