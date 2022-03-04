Russia-Ukraine war: Scottsdale ammo company to send 1M bullets to Ukrainian soldiers

A Scottsdale ammunition company is pledging to send one million bullets to Ukraine after the nation's president made a plea for more supplies earlier this week.

One of the bullets they make are called 762s - exactly what Ukrainian soldiers need to fight the Russian army.

AMMO, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, and their warehouse is in Wisconsin. That's where they mass produce innovate ammunition and weapon components.

The CEO, Fred Wagenhals, reportedly made the pledge after being contacted by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress to help out.

"I think we should donate," Wagenhals said in a conversation with another executive. "He said, ‘How much? I said, ’How about a half million?' He said, ‘How about 1 million?’ And I said, ‘OK, a million.’"

The CEO says he has a private plane ready and waiting. All he needs is the green light from the government, and the bullets can be there in a couple of days.

This started after the Ukrainian president was offered a flight out of the country, but responded with, "I need ammunition, not a ride."

There had not been any word yet if the government will approve the shipment. The street value of one million of their bullets is right around $700,000.

Continued coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: