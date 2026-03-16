Dump truck crash shuts down State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant
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PEORIA, Ariz. - A crash involving a dump truck closed State Route 74 in both directions near Lake Pleasant on March 16, police said.
What we know:
The highway is shut down between 87th Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Peoria Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
SkyFOX video over the scene showed at least three vehicles involved in the crash.
Three people were hospitalized, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what caused the crash.
Map of area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Peoria Police Department