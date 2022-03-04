New round of storm brings rain to parts of Phoenix area, snow to parts of northern Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
9
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 11:15 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa

New round of storm brings rain to parts of Phoenix area, snow to parts of northern Arizona

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 2:05PM
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A new round of storm has brought rain to parts of the Phoenix area on March 4.

According to the National Weather Service's Phoenix office, shower activities have been increasing through the middle portion of Arizona, but most of that activity is expected to be light, with a few showers capable of producing a little lightning, brief heavy rain, and localized strong wind gusts of up to 40 to 45 mph.

Officials with NW also say there are reports of graupel in the area of 107th Avenue and Van Buren.

"This might become a common theme with any of the stronger showers this afternoon," NWS officials tweeted.

Meanwhile, snow is falling in parts of northern Arizona, with officials at the National Weather Service's Flagstaff office posting a photo on Twitter that shows a burst of snow along I-40, near Bellemont.

"Visibility will drop quickly in these snow bands! Slow down!" officials tweeted.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Satellite and radar image


 

Rain totals image


 

