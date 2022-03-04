New round of storm brings rain to parts of Phoenix area, snow to parts of northern Arizona

article

A new round of storm has brought rain to parts of the Phoenix area on March 4.

According to the National Weather Service's Phoenix office, shower activities have been increasing through the middle portion of Arizona, but most of that activity is expected to be light, with a few showers capable of producing a little lightning, brief heavy rain, and localized strong wind gusts of up to 40 to 45 mph.

Officials with NW also say there are reports of graupel in the area of 107th Avenue and Van Buren.

"This might become a common theme with any of the stronger showers this afternoon," NWS officials tweeted.

Meanwhile, snow is falling in parts of northern Arizona, with officials at the National Weather Service's Flagstaff office posting a photo on Twitter that shows a burst of snow along I-40, near Bellemont.

"Visibility will drop quickly in these snow bands! Slow down!" officials tweeted.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Satellite and radar image

Rain totals image

