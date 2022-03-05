Expand / Collapse search

Generous donations, puppy rescues, frozen hummingbirds: Our favorite heartwarming, strange headlines this week

By FOX 10 Staff
After another week of hearing about the Russia-Ukraine war, shootings, crashes and all the other tragedies happening in the world, people deserve a break from it all. Here are some of the more heartwarming and strange stories we covered from Feb. 26 to March 4 that have helped make the days a little brighter:

1. Famous Arizona YouTuber gives away skateboards, gear to Phoenix-area skating community: A famous YouTuber gave away thousands of dollars in skateboards and gear to the Phoenix skateboarding community after buying out every item at a Chandler skate shop.

2. Mila Kunis, a 'proud' Ukrainian, and husband Ashton Kutcher launch fundraiser to match $3 million in donations: Mila Kunis and her husband  Ashton Kutcher have vowed to match $3 million in donations to the people of the actress' native country Ukraine.

Actors Mila Kunis (L) and Ashton Kutcher are raising money to assist the people of Ukraine. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

3. Chihuahua found tied up in pillowcase in Phoenix has new 'furever' home: The chihuahua puppy, now named 'Stitch' by his new owners, was found at a dirt lot and left for dead when Phoenix Police officers rescued it.

4. California firefighters welcome 15 new babies born within months of each other: According to the department, many of their firefighters became first-time dads "during the trying times that we all faced during the pandemic." 

275220289_4917097531700974_1731381049822097899_n.jpg

Credit: Chino Valley Fire District 

5. Arizona man tries to reunite old photos he found at Scottsdale park with rightful owners: Lawrence Sutherland is looking to reunite some photos he found at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale with its rightful owners. The photos may date back to the 1930s.

6. Long Island man wins $10M lottery... again!: "I'm still trying to spend the $10M I won in '19," said the lucky lottery winner.

Credit: New York Lottery

7. New Yorkers complaining about loud sex noises: So-called "sex mayhem" has been driving New Yorkers crazy over the past year of the pandemic, with the cacophonous sounds of coitus driving many people to file complaints with the city.

8. Watch as a young Bald eagle goes fishing in Scottsdale: A juvenile Bald eagle in Scottsdale was seen circling a body of water, catching a fish, then taking off. A man and his friend call the bird "Sparky" as they've gotten familiar with the bird.

9: See a 'frozen' or upside down hummingbird during winter? It could be in a hibernation like state: A wildlife expert says some hummingbirds will be seemingly frozen or hang upside down while it's chilly out to go into a hibernation-like state. It's completely normal and once the sun comes out, they warm up they become active again.

10: Piano man plays music as Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland: Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Medyka, Poland, were greeted with live music, as a man played the piano near the border crossing on March 4.

Ukraine-Russia

Still of video showing man playing piano as Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland.

