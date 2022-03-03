Chihuahua found tied up in pillowcase in Phoenix has new 'furever' home

A happy ending for a chihuahua puppy that was tied up in a pillowcase & left for dead before being rescued by Phoenix Police officers.

Video of Pickles' rescue was hard to watch, but now, Pickles has a new home. The puppy was adopted on March 3. The new owners saw Pickles' story on Phoenix Police's Twitter page, and quickly decided to adopt.

"I looked at the video and thought, 'oh my gosh. This is so evil. How could someone do that?'" said ___.

When the Jordan family saw Pickles, they just knew he was the one, but this kind of love is not what Pickles, now named Stitch, is used to.

Puppy found at dirt lot

(Courtesy: Phoenix Police)

About a month ago, Phoenix police responded to the call of an abandoned dog, tied up in a pillow case in a dirt lot. Body camera video from the scene shows the officer carrying the puppy back to their car, and pulling out food.

Officers transport Pickles to Arizona Humane Society for proper treatment.

"He was found dehydrated, constipated. lethargic, and he was given treatment in our Second Chance trauma hospital," said Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society.

Pickles was at the hospital for just over a month for recovery, and now, he is finally ready to go to a home where he will be loved.

Anyone with information on Pickles' abandonment should call Phoenix Police.

Other Heartwarming Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app