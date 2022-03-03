Expand / Collapse search
Chino Valley firefighters welcome 15 new babies born within months of each other

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated March 4, 2022 1:42PM
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chino Valley firefighters welcome 15 new babies born during the pandemic

In a series of photos, the Chino Valley Fire District announced the welcoming of 15 babies born to families in the department all born in the span of twelve months.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A fire department in Southern California is celebrating its very own baby boom.

In a series of photos, the Chino Valley Fire District announced the welcoming of 15 babies born to families in the department all born in the span of twelve months.

chino-valley-fire-department-babies.jpg

Credit: Chino Valley Fire District 

chino-valley-fire-babies-2

Credit: Chino Valley Fire District

At the time the photos were taken, the babies' ages ranged between three weeks and 12 months old. 

According to the department, many of their firefighters became first-time dads "during the trying times that we all faced during the pandemic." 

275220289_4917097531700974_1731381049822097899_n.jpg

Credit: Chino Valley Fire District 

RELATED: Fire department holds photo shoot for 9 babies born within months of each other

This isn't the first time a Southern California fire department has experienced a baby boom. Back in 2019, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District welcomed nine babies born to families in the department between March and July of that year.

