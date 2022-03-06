Glendale shooting leaves man dead, teen in life-threatening condition

article

A man died and three others, including a minor, were hurt after a shooting broke out in Glendale on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 51st Avenue and Glendale just after 10 p.m. on March 5.

Police say they found three men who had been shot, and they were all taken to a local hospital. One person died from his injuries, while the other two are expected to survive.

A fourth gunshot victim, who is a juvenile, arrived at a different hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.

