Phoenix man sentenced to prison for robbing 6 Arizona banks, claiming he needed money for Mexican cartel

A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after robbing six Arizona banks and telling authorities he did so to pay off a debt with the Mexican cartel, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona said Jeffrey Patterson was sentenced to 155 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to three charges: bank robbery, armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

The 45-year-old was arrested in March 2021 after he was caught robbing a Chase Bank in Cave Creek.

During one of the robberies, Patterson allegedly gave the teller a note that read, "I owe $9,300 to a Mexican cartel. They want it tomorrow or my wife and son will die. This is not a game and I am desperate. I need $9,300 now. Loose bills, no bands. And no dye packs. If they don't get this money EVERYONE will die. PLEASE help me. Sound the alarm after I leave. Once I deliver the money I will turn myself in. I just want to save my family. The money now. You have 20 seconds of me staying nice, then I get angry."

Patterson produced similar notes during the other robberies.

Federal officials said his last demand note before his arrest included a threat to shoot up the bank. Once Patterson was handed money, he pointed a gun at the teller and demanded more, officials said.

In total, Patterson stole more than $28,000. Patterson reportedly committed two other robberies in Nevada as well.

No one was injured during the robberies.

